The Victoria International Wine Festival is back!

People can attend Sept. 20-21 at the Parkside Hotel and Spa

Wine connoisseurs – or maybe just wine enthusiasts – delight! Victoria’s International Wine Festival is starting tonight at the Parkside Hotel and Spa at 810 Humboldt St. and running through until Friday night.

Participants will have accesses to tasting rooms featuring over 300 wines from 11 different countries, as well as light snacks.

The dress code is business casual, and people are asked to not wear any perfumes or colognes that could confuse other guests’ palette.

Knowledgeable staff will be around to provide information on grapes, vineyards and wine production (or simply recommendations if you’re not too interested in the details).

Wine will also be for sale on site, and vendors will take cash or credit.

Seminars will also be hosted earlier in the evening, covering information on rosé wines, wine history, and the wine region of Argentina.

A few tickets are still available online for $75 plus tax for an evening of tastings, or $40 for a seminar. For $200 guests can have access to all tastings and two seminars as well.

For more information, you can head to vicwf.com

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

