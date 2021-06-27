No bus service in the Sooke School District on Monday due to heat warning. (Black Press Media file photo)

No bus service in the Sooke School District on Monday due to heat warning. (Black Press Media file photo)

The wheels on the bus will not go ‘round Monday as SD62 warns about high heat

The buses do not have air-conditioning, and will not transport students June 28

School buses will not run Monday, June 28 in the Sooke School District due to the heat warning and lack of air conditioning in the buses.

“Just when we thought we had seen it all this year, we have one more unusual circumstance,” the district wrote in a note to parents.

School District 62 said schools would remain open but its encouraging parents to keep children home if possible.

The district will monitor temperatures and send another communication regarding bus operations for Tuesday when temperatures are expected to drop.

RELATED:Eight weather stations break high heat records on southern Vancouver Island

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SD62SookeWest Shore

Previous story
Civilian vehicle hits police vehicle from behind on Highway 1 near Langford

Just Posted

Ben Lubberts and Kyle Penny describe their songwriting style as a “postal service relationship” where Penny composes the songs and then sends them to Lubberts to add lyrics and produce. (Courtesy of Kyle Penny)
New Greater Victoria music group has unique songwriting process

No bus service in the Sooke School District on Monday due to heat warning. (Black Press Media file photo)
The wheels on the bus will not go ‘round Monday as SD62 warns about high heat

An Integrated Road Safety Unit police vehicle was struck on Highway 1 just south of the Millstream exit in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Civilian vehicle hits police vehicle from behind on Highway 1 near Langford

Victoria Pride Week heads online for the June 28 to July 4 festival. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Pride Society takes community Pride online for 2021