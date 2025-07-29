Theft and fraud charges laid against Nanaimo crown counsel's wife

Victim of alleged crimes was a Nanaimo non-profit organization

A special prosector has approved charges in a Nanaimo case involving the wife of a crown prosecutor.

The B.C. Prosecution Service, on Tuesday, July 29, announced two counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of fraud over $5,000 were laid against Joanne Lynette McCormick of Nanaimo, stemming from incidents against a non-profit organization.

The alleged incidents occurred from 2019-2021 and from 2022-2024, according to the press release. McCormick was arrested and released on a promise to appear at B.C. provincial court in Nanaimo on Sept. 30.

Vancouver Island District RCMP notified the prosecution service about the investigation in December 2021, the press release noted.

King's counsel Christopher Considine was appointed in December 2021 in order "to avoid any potential for real, or perceived, improper influence in the administration of justice," the press release said, with a directive to offer "legal advice to the investigative agency, [conduct] an independent assessment of the report to crown counsel and supplemental material and assuming conduct of the prosecution in the event charges were approved."

The non-profit was not named in the press release.

The B.C. Prosecution Service stated it won't be releasing any further comment, as it is a matter before the courts.