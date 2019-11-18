Theft, intoxication and beach fire lead Oak Bay’s police calls last week

In the past few years, even the Oak Bay Police have had to resuscitate residents who’ve overdosed on opioid, likely due to the inclusion of fentanyl.

This week the police department’s spunky social media account reminded people that it’s some of Greater Victoria’s most vulnerable residents entering unlocked cars and removing items.

The post came in response to yet another report of theft from an unlocked vehicle. The first was an older Garmin GPS and the insurance papers for the vehicle. It happened overnight between Remembrance Day and the Tuesday morning in the 1400-block of Oliver Street. The second was the next night, when someone took some change from the console of a vehicle on the 2100-block of Fair Street.

Abbotsford police chief mulls more enforcement of homeless lawbreakers https://t.co/OYXQLwTz7n — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) November 18, 2019

Some think they play no role in the fentanyl crisis. Lets connect the dots: Items were stolen from many unlocked cars in #OakBay last wk. Those items are sold within hrs to buy drugs laced w/ fentanyl. The drug users may die.🤔 Those dots are pretty close. Pls lock your car. pic.twitter.com/mb2CsSbjRg — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) November 18, 2019

Among the other calls from the week were a pair of unique interactions with two members of the public. On Thursday, a severely intoxicated man flagged down a police officer in the heart of Oak Bay Village. The man could not remember where he lived and the officer transported him to the hospital to be examined.

READ MORE: Vancouver Police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

In the other incident police were called to the 2700-block of Somass Drive for a report of a male camping on the beach near Somass, between Glenlyon Norfolk School and Willows Beach. Police arrived to find the male tending a beach fire. He was identified and departed the area without incident while Oak Bay Fire Department extinguished the fire.

One bike was reported stolen last week. It’s a fluorescent green G.T. Stomper Ace youth mountain bike from the 2000-block of Frederick Norris Road. The unlocked mountain bike went missing sometime between Nov. 8 and 9 when the suspect entered the backyard.

Someone also stole an eight-foot Maxxon inflatable dinghy from the beach at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club between Nov. 9 and 11.

On Saturday, Oak Bay Police received a significant report of fraud which occurred through a local bank. The complainant said someone accessed his account and transferred $25,000 overseas.

The bank is investigating.

Between sometime on Friday night and Saturday morning someone broke into the storage units of an apartment building on Clive Drive. Several of the locks to the storage units were cut and items taken.

This matter is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these or any crime, is asked to phone Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Saanich Police warn of ‘virtual kidnapping’ fraud scams

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter