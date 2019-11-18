Oak Bay Police briefs for the week of Nov. 11 to 17, 2019. (Black Press File Photo)

Theft, intoxication and beach fire lead Oak Bay’s police calls last week

Resident’s bank account hacked for $25,000

In the past few years, even the Oak Bay Police have had to resuscitate residents who’ve overdosed on opioid, likely due to the inclusion of fentanyl.

This week the police department’s spunky social media account reminded people that it’s some of Greater Victoria’s most vulnerable residents entering unlocked cars and removing items.

The post came in response to yet another report of theft from an unlocked vehicle. The first was an older Garmin GPS and the insurance papers for the vehicle. It happened overnight between Remembrance Day and the Tuesday morning in the 1400-block of Oliver Street. The second was the next night, when someone took some change from the console of a vehicle on the 2100-block of Fair Street.

Among the other calls from the week were a pair of unique interactions with two members of the public. On Thursday, a severely intoxicated man flagged down a police officer in the heart of Oak Bay Village. The man could not remember where he lived and the officer transported him to the hospital to be examined.

READ MORE: Vancouver Police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

In the other incident police were called to the 2700-block of Somass Drive for a report of a male camping on the beach near Somass, between Glenlyon Norfolk School and Willows Beach. Police arrived to find the male tending a beach fire. He was identified and departed the area without incident while Oak Bay Fire Department extinguished the fire.

One bike was reported stolen last week. It’s a fluorescent green G.T. Stomper Ace youth mountain bike from the 2000-block of Frederick Norris Road. The unlocked mountain bike went missing sometime between Nov. 8 and 9 when the suspect entered the backyard.

Someone also stole an eight-foot Maxxon inflatable dinghy from the beach at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club between Nov. 9 and 11.

On Saturday, Oak Bay Police received a significant report of fraud which occurred through a local bank. The complainant said someone accessed his account and transferred $25,000 overseas.

The bank is investigating.

Between sometime on Friday night and Saturday morning someone broke into the storage units of an apartment building on Clive Drive. Several of the locks to the storage units were cut and items taken.

This matter is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these or any crime, is asked to phone Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Saanich Police warn of ‘virtual kidnapping’ fraud scams

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two Sidney seniors struck by vehicle with foggy windows in marked crosswalk
Next story
RCMP cut free activists chained to Kelowna bank, placed under arrest

Just Posted

Theft, intoxication and beach fire lead Oak Bay’s police calls last week

Resident’s bank account hacked for $25,000

Two Sidney seniors struck by vehicle with foggy windows in marked crosswalk

Driver fined for failure to yield, limited visibility caused by foggy windows

Hundreds flock to the Bay for annual Unwrap the Glam Gala

Glamorous event supports mental health initiatives across Canada

Quebec City beats Victoria for lowest unemployment rate in Canada

Victoria’s unemployment rate was 3.2 per cent in October

Barbecue cooks up benefits for Movember foundation

Father’s battle with prostate cancer encourages Victoria man to support the cause

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

BC SPCA seeks help after senior cat attacked by dog twice

Nine-year-old tabby named Meow Meow will need her front leg amputated

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

Abbotsford police chief mulls more enforcement of homeless lawbreakers

‘When all else has failed we have to hold people accountable,’ Police Chief Mike Serr tells council

Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement

Employees of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been out at picket lines since talks broke off on Sept. 21

RCMP cut free activists chained to Kelowna bank, placed under arrest

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

Cell phone tickets worse tax grab than speed limits, SenseBC says

Distracted driving statistics questioned as B.C. tickets pile up

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Fisherman missing near Lake Cowichan’s Shaw Creek

Family is asking for everyone and anyone to keep their eyes open,… Continue reading

Most Read