2025 Parksville sand sculpting competition has 'Circus by the Sea' theme

Event moves to a new location this year

The Parksville Beach Festival Society is excited for the move to a new location for its popular Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition and Exhibition.

After years of close collaboration with the City of Parksville, a new location within Parksville Community Park has been chosen to elevate the festival, according to a news release by the society.

Nestled beside the beach volleyball courts and featuring a newly-designed pathway directly connecting to the parking lot behind the curling rink, the site improves visitor access and also preserves the breathtaking ocean view at the revamped public Gathering Place.

The larger space will be able to welcome more sculptors in the future, as well as the 100,000-plus annual visitors.

“This new venue is a true game-changer,” said Cheryl Dill, society president. “We’re excited to enhance the experience for both our visitors and our talented sculptors. While we expect a few growing pains, our passionate volunteers and expert team are committed to making this festival unforgettable.”

Adding to the buzz is this year’s sand sculpting theme 'Circus by the Sea', selected by a public vote.

"Prepare to be amazed by an explosion of creativity, as 29 internationally acclaimed sand sculptors bring a carnival of wonders and imagination right to our shores," the release added.

The festivities kick off on July 11, and promise an experience that blends art, innovation and community spirit.

Renowned for its spectacular summer events and world-class sand sculpting competition, the Parksville Beach Festival is the place to be for families and art enthusiasts alike.

For more information on the event lineup, go to www.parksvillebeachfest.com or find Parksville Beach Festival on social media.

A dedicated non-profit organization, the Parksville Beach Festival Society is committed to enriching the community through arts, culture, and sustainable events that are socially, economically and environmentally responsible.