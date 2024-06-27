'There is work to do': Minister Dix gives cancer care update in Kelowna

Health Minister Adrian Dix provided an update on B.C.'s 10-Year Cancer Care Action Plan

While significant progress has been providing cancer care services, B.C.’s health minister points out there is still more to do.

Adrian Dix held a news conference at the BC Cancer Clinic - Kelowna on June 27, providing a one-year update on the NDP’s 10-Year Cancer Care Action Plan.

“I’m here to report all of the news including the good and the areas where we have to do better,” the minister said. “This year alone 34,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer in B.C. They are members of my family, and members of many, many other families in B.C.”

A growing and aging population has spurred increasing demand for cancer care services. Cancer among young people is also increasing, along with a greater number of people with cancer living longer who require ongoing care, Dix added.

“The demand for cancer care is of course at an all-time high and is expected to increase as our population grows.”

The minister pointed out that B.C. has some of the lowest cancer rates and the best cancer outcomes in the country.

“But I don’t think people in British Columbia care that we’re doing better than Ontario or Quebec or New Brunswick, or wherever. They want us to do much better.”

The province is building four new cancer centres, one in Kamloops, another in Nanaimo, a second centre in Surrey and a new facility in Burnaby.

Dix added that 92 cancer-care physicians have been hired recently, including 71 oncologists, as well as 32 additional radiation therapists. Eight Indigenous patient navigators have been hired to support Indigenous patients.

Screening services have also been expanded to help prevent and detect cancers early.

“This is critical work as it leads to more effective treatment and better outcomes,” Dix explained.

This includes cervix self-screening made available province-wide in January, a first-in-Canada option to screen at home. Also, more than 27,000 mammograms, and colon and lung screenings were completed this year.

Kelowna resident, Sarah Johnston, who also attended the news conference, found a lump in her breast in 2022.

After consultations with her doctor, a mammogram, an ultrasound, and a biopsy, learned she had breast cancer.

“In that moment my world turned upside down,” she said. “How was I going to tell my kids.”

Johnston had a lumpectomy in November of the same year and was sent for testing at received the results in January 2023.

“My lymph nodes were clear, good news, however, the bad news was I had an aggressive, fast-growing cancer.”

She underwent immediate aggressive treatment.

“It took a toll on all of us. I lost my beautiful blonde hair and a lot of my energy. But I didn’t lose my spirit or my determination.”

Johnston’s last treatment was on June 15, 2023.

“I walked out of the cancer clinic with a brochure in my hand that said “Living Beyond Cancer” and thought “OK that’s over, now what?”

Johnston said her cancer journey is not over as she is waiting to see a gynecologist, a breast MRI and future screening.

This year she became a member of BC Cancer - Kelowna's Regional Patient Experience Committee.

“For me, this work is more than just improving care for people today, it’s about ensuring when our loved ones face their own cancer diagnosis that they get the best possible treatment.”

Dix concluded his remarks noting that his ministry still has work to do.

"Where we are not doing good enough, we pledge to do better and we have the resources to do better."

The province launched B.C.'s Cancer Action Plan in 2023 with an investment of $440 million.