Police are on scene at a resident in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7). People are asked to avoid the area. (Terry Farrell/News Staff)

‘There was shouting’: Neighbours told to vacate as police incident unfolds at Cumberland residence

Neighbour says home in 2600-block of Rydal Avenue rented by young family

A police incident is unfolding at a residence in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7) morning.

Allan Beattie shares a back fence with the home under investigation and says he and other surrounding neighbours were instructed by police to leave their homes at about 7:15 a.m.

He told the Comox Valley Record a young family with two daughters has rented the home in question for about the last five years. The father is a carpenter who recently helped Beattie with fixing a fence post.

Standing near the ongoing incident shortly before 11 a.m., Beattie said they have no idea what could be going on.

“We don’t know them well enough.”

He did hear a commotion at the house earlier in the morning, though.

“There was shouting earlier on.”

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Comox Valley RCMP tweeted asking people to stay away from the area, but noting they don’t believe there is a risk to the public.

This is an evolving story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

