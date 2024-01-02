These are the 5 most expensive homes in B.C., according to BC Assessment

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s Kitsilano home the highest valued at $81.8 million

The latest property assessment reports are out in B.C., revealing the province’s most expensive homes.

BC Assessment released its list of 500 highest valued residential properties this week, based on the market value from July 1, 2023.

Topping the list, once again, was Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s oceanfront property in Kitsilano.

These are the 5 most valued properties, according to BC Assessment:

1. 3085 Point Grey Rd, Vancouver – $81,765,000

For another year, Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s Kitsilano home ranked the most expensive in B.C. Assessed at $81,765,000, the property increased in value by more than $7.6 million over the year prior.

It was built in 2008 and boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, according to BC Assessment.

2. 4707 Belmont Ave, Vancouver – $70,415,000

B.C.’s second highest valued property is also in Vancouver, in the Point Grey neighbourhood. It was valued at $70,415,000 for 2024, up from $66,964,000 the year before.

Set just off Spanish Banks Beach, the 2007 build has 10 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

3. James Island – $57,934,000

The third highest valued property in B.C. is an entire island. Located just off the shore of Greater Victoria, James Island is valued at $57,934,000. The 770-acre island itself makes up most of the assessment at $48,132,000, while the four-bed, five-bath home on it is valued at $9,802,000.

It dropped $3.3 million from its 2023 assessment, when it was valued at $61,239,000.

4. 4743 Belmont Ave, Vancouver – $43,688,000

Another Point Grey home made the top five list, this one right next door to the number-two most valued home in B.C. Assessed at $43,688,000 for this year, the Spanish Banks Beach home made a small climb in value from $42,257,000 last year.

It was built in 1992 and has five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. BC Assessment sales history shows it was sold in April 2021 for $42 million.

5. 2815 Point Grey Rd, Vancouver – $42,937,000

The final of the top five properties is an oceanfront Kitsilano home. It’s valued at $42,937,000, up from $39,423,000 the year prior.

It’s the oldest home on the list by far, having been built in 1962. It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

READ ALSO: Assessed property values stabilize across B.C. after years of big leaps