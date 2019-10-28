The University of Victoria was ranked second on Macleans best comprehensive universities in Canada list for 2020. (File Photo)

These four professions pay the most for an undergraduate degree: Statistics Canada

Highest average undergraduate tuition fee in Canada for dentistry

Canadian undergraduate students are paying less, on average, for tuition, according to data from Statistics Canada, but there are four professional degree programs that might still break the bank.

READ ALSO: UVic students plan rally to demand accountability from university

Data released last month shows undergraduate tuition in 2019/2020 down 5.3 per cent from the year prior, costing the average student $6,463.

But students taking programs in law, medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine, optometry and pharmacy are paying the highest average tuition fees.

Dentistry students paid an average of $21,717; Medicine students paid $14,162; law students paid $12,388; and optometry students paid $11,236.

Tuition might be pricey for dentist or law, but a study from the Education and Labour Market Longitudinal Platform, reveals that graduates from these four programs also had the highest median employment income two years after graduating.

READ ALSO: University students fed up with rising tuition costs

According to Statistics Canada, a masters in business administration remains the most expensive graduate program – with the average price for an executive MBA costing $56,328. The fee for a regular MBA averaged $27,397.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
