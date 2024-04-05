‘These situations require all hands on deck,’ RCMP say regarding Amber Alert

Baby Tyler Durocher still missing Friday afternoon, April 5

Police are still searching for Langley baby Tyler Durocher Friday afternoon, April 5.

Baby Tyler is the subject of an Amber Alert, after he was taken by his mother, Brianne Darlene Ford, on Thursday.

READ MORE: Search for missing baby Tyler continues for second day in Langley

Langley RCMP say the Amber Alert is one of the tools available to them in a missing child investigation.

“The early stage of the investigation into an abducted child is critical. Every minute counts. The cooperation of the media and the public is crucial to the police,” said Cpl. Craig van Herk.

The Amber Alert program is a province-wide system that coordinates resources of polices agencies, media, and the public to help provide immediate and up-to-date information about an abducted child.

“The determination of police investigators alone is not enough to guarantee the safe recovery of a child. Help from the community is essential. Information obtained quickly through an AMBER Alert can assist in the safe and swift return of abducted children,” explained van Herk.

An Amber Alert is activated if the following criteria are met:

- the victim is younger than 18 years old

- police have reason to believe the victim has been abducted

- police have reason to believe the victim is in imminent danger

- police have obtained enough information to describe the victim, suspect, and/or a vehicle involved

- police believe the alert can be used in a time frame that provides a reasonable expectation that the child can be returned, or the suspect apprehended

“Thankfully we don’t have many situations like this that require the use of them often. We rely heavily on our communities for assistance in these situations,” van Herk shared.

Where the situation is determined to be a parental abduction can depend on a number of circumstances such as custody agreements, ministry of children and family development apprehensions, or certain court-imposed conditions (like no contact orders).

As to why this might happen, there is no easy or simple answer.

“There are so many potential situations… emotions, physical, or mental health, various external stressors, are only a few possible challenges,” he said.

The Amber Alert for baby Tyler was determined based on the information police had collected.

“We responded to the initial reports and, as information was obtained, investigators determined there was a safety concern for the baby and for his mother,” van Herk told the Langley Advance Times.

“Much of what remains under investigation, primarily because the main focus is locating Tyler and Brianne first,” he added. “We are also concerned for Brianne, and do want to confirm her well being.”

Van Herk shared his thanks with community members for their tips, and for both uniformed and plainclothed officers.

“Alerts, particularly Amber Alerts, empowers the community to work cooperatively with us as law enforcement and the media to increase the safety of our communities. That is a significant thing.”

Baby Tyler is three months old and described as 1-foot 10 inches tall with brown hair. Believed to be wearing a blue, short sleeve onesie and blue camouflage pants.

Ford, described as a 35-year-old woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair with one shaved side and purple highlights and a nose ring. Believed to be wearing all black clothing, possibly a leather jacket.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the detachment at 604-532-3200. Sharoom noted that while there has been a great deal posted on social media about this case, investigators need to speak directly to people with knowledge of the baby, or his abuduction.

SEE ALSO: RCMP provide update on Amber Alert for Langley baby