Drivers warned of near zero visibilty in some areas

Thick fog settles on the south coast of B.C. for the second consecutive morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Commuters face day two of dense fog across East Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and today, Metro Vancouver Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada alerted for the second consecutive day of near zero visibility in fog through the morning of Nov. 16.

Dense fog developed due to a ridge of high pressure that is trapping moisture near the surface, the agency said.

RELATED: Thick fog blankets south, east Vancouver Island causing poor visibility

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island rain gauges stay empty until late October

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Weather