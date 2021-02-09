Thief rips hand dryer off wall of Oak Bay business

A pair of businesses are missing air hand dryers after someone swiped one right off the wall of an Oak Bay business. On Feb. 2, the Oak Bay police were called to the 2100-block of Oak Bay Avenue for the report of a customer stealing a Dyson Airblade V, ripping it from the wall and leaving exposed wires. The complainant told police they were aware of a similar theft at a Saanich store.

It was among the 75 calls to police the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 7.

An Oak Bay resident fell prey to a fraudster – losing cash – as reported to police on Feb. 4.

The resident received an email from someone claiming to be from the Geek Squad – Federal Division. The scammers told the target that they owed money for service on their computer 18 months earlier. The fraudster requested payment in Google Play cards and requested photos of the cards and the code on the back. The resident was later notified by their bank that their online banking password had been changed. Funds had been withdrawn from their account.

On Feb. 1 Oak Bay police were called to the 2500-block of Bowker Avenue where a resident reported their vehicle was hit Jan. 31 around 7:30 p.m. and the other driver did not stop or provide information. A neighbour’s surveillance system captured the incident on video.

On Feb. 5, an officer stopped a vehicle travelling westbound on Cadboro Bay Road at Cranmore Road. While speaking with the 18-year-old driver, the officer determined the teen was prohibited from driving and impounded the vehicle for seven days.

On Feb. 2, the Oak Bay police received a theft from auto report in the 2400-block of Central Avenue. Police say the theft occurred overnight and the vehicle was believed to be unlocked.

