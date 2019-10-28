Oak Bay Police. (Black Press File Photo)

Thief smashes window to get in car parked at Oak Bay Rec Centre

Oak Bay Police briefs for Oct. 21 to 27

A visitor to the Monterey Recreation Centre had her purse stolen between 1:45 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Ukulele room.

The crime was among the calls the Oak Bay Police responded to during the week of Oct. 21 to 27.

That same Monday, police recovered recovered a stolen vehicle in the rear parking lot of the Oak Bay Recreation Center. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Victoria on Oct. 10.

Police also received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre. The suspect smashed the passenger side window at approximately 10:20 p.m. and took a red iPhone and two rolling briefcases. Police have video footage of the theft.

READ MORE: Watch: On the hunt for Oak Bay’s most wanted

“It is very rare for a car window to be smashed in Oak Bay unless valuables are visible,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “Please ensure there are not valuables visible when you leave your car.”

In another rare incident, an elder Oak Bay citizen reported some wiring had been cut on his mobility scooter outside of his home in the 2200-block of Windsor Road. The scooter is normally stored outside under a tent and the resident reported a $240 cost to have it repaired.

On Monday, police caught a prohibited driver during a routine stop of a driver running a yellow light. The pick-up truck driver admitted to they were prohibited from driving and was served notice to appear in court and a violation ticket.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday police responded to a male overdosing on a narcotic and were able to revive him with Naloxone. The male was parked in his car in the Windsor Park area but refused to be taken to hospital for further assessment.

READ ALSO: Intoxicated man punches, kicks, threatens Saanich Police officer

Once again, Oak Bay Police fielded several thefts from unlocked vehicles along and the theft of a bike from a school.

On Wednesday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., police received a report of a low-hanging power line by Saint Michaels University School’s junior campus on Victoria Avenue. The wire had been knocked down by a tree branch due to high winds in the 700-block of Victoria Ave. BC Hydro re-secured the line.

As the weather has grown colder, Oak Bay Police have received two different reports of homeless people taking shelter in bank foyers or other public areas. Police would like to encourage the public to report these matters so a safer and warmer location can be arranged for these individuals.

Oak Bay Police presented a workshop on senior safety, frauds and scams last week. If your group would like to receive the same presentation, please contact the Oak Bay Police to arrange a date at 250-592-2424.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

