The Victoria Christadelphian Ecclesia was broken into on Tuesday night and donations were stolen. (Google Maps)

Thief steals cash donations from Saanich church

Police investigate an overnight break-in and theft at a McKenzie Avenue church

A thief broke into the Victoria Christadelphian Ecclesia church on Tuesday night and left with money from the donation container.

Saanich police are investigating the break and enter and theft which occurred overnight between Dec. 10 and 11 at the McKenzie Avenue church, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer. The number of suspects involved is not yet clear.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. Reports can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Sooke student hit by vehicle in high school crosswalk

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights
Next story
Where you live and how much you drive may decide if hybrids are worth the cost

Just Posted

Delayed downtown Victoria holiday Lights of Wonder back on track

Display set to kick off on Dec. 20

Strathcona hotel complex venues closed due to ‘construction issues’

Business announced closure on Thursday afternoon on Facebook

VIDEO: ‘Life-saving’ Fix-A-Heart campaign hits $40,000 two weeks in

Canadian Tire on track to surpass 2018 donation of $41,445

Sooke hospice services a ‘hidden gem’

Hospice care at Ayre Manor not well known enough, say officials

Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Conservative leader resigns: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

A look at the politician’s time in office

BC Hydro offers tips as collisions with power poles increase

Region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent

VIDEO: A new marijuana cultivation facility leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 12

RCMP must bury three sex mannequins found in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed of

Most Read