Thief swings through Okanagan golf shops, bags high-end clubs

The Kelowna RCMP is looking to nab whoever is responsible for several break-ins at local golf course pro shops.

Three golf courses were hit over eleven days with a thief getting away with some significant loot.

On June 5, a suspect broke into a pro shop at the Shannon Lake Golf Course in West Kelowna just before 1 a.m. taking several golf clubs, a golf bag and other items.

Kelowna RCMP responded to a break in at the Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Course pro shop just before 1:30 a.m. on June 16. Several clubs, a golf bag and other related items were stolen.

Then on July 11, police were called after a thief hit the pro shop at the Okanagan Golf Club at approximately 12 a.m. The suspect stole several clubs and putters along with other items.

RMCP said all three break and enters are very similar in nature, and in both incidents at the Kelowna golf courses, a suspect arrived and departed on an E-Bike.

“The offender appears to know exactly where they are going as they enter the pro shop, immediately heading to the area of the high-end golf clubs, taking the ones they want, and then quickly departing,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

RCMP is asking that anyone with information on these break and enters, and have not yet spoken to police, to call the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300. Anonymous tips can be left with the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).