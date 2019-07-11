The John Deere ride-on lawnmower was stolen from Lambick Park, taken for a spin and then left in the Torquay Elementary schoolyard. (Saanich Police Department photo)

Thief takes a slow joyride from Lambrick Park to Torquay Elementary

A John Deere lawnmower worth $3,000 was stolen from a local baseball association and taken for a spin

A John Deere lawnmower isn’t what comes to mind when most think of a getaway car. However, on July 9, a ride-on lawnmower was stolen from the Gordon Head Baseball shed at Lambrick Park.

The Saanich Police Department said the thief took it sometime after the workday ended and rode it to Torquay Elementary School and proceeded to do doughnuts in the schoolyard.

READ ALSO: Cougar continues to hunt for pets and small animals in Saanich’s Gorge Tillicum area

They tore up the grass and hit two goal posts, said Sgt. Julie Fast, public information officer, in a statement. School district staff located the lower in the schoolyard the next morning. The mower, which costs about $3,000, was damaged but still drive-able. The police escorted it back to Lambick Park.

For that John Deere ride-on lawnmower, top speed is seven kilometres per hour, meaning the joyride would have been a slow one, said Fast.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police see 45 per cent increase in thefts from cars since last year

The Saanich Police Department acknowledges that this case sounds comical, but the thief committed two crimes including theft and mischief. The department is investigating the crimes and is hopeful that anyone with information will call their non-emergency line.

The Saanich Police Department non-emergency line is 250-475-4321. Those who wish to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The damaged mower was escorted back to Lambick Park by police the next day. (Saanich Police Department photo)

Previous story
Vancouver Island students to have experiment launched to International Space Station
Next story
B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Just Posted

BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria case

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Man arrested after bike theft victim spots her stolen bike for sale online

The VicPD helped return the bicycle to the proper owner

‘Never again is right now,’ say locals organizing a silent vigil to protest U.S. migrant detention

Friday’s event at the B.C. Legislature will be one of many around the world

Pan-Canadian research team led by UVic investigates ocean’s role in slowing climate change

University of Victoria receives $540,000 in federal funding

CRD seeks more funding to remove abandoned boats

40 vessels have been removed to date, with another 30-plus waiting for assessment

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Masked suspects spend an hour drilling unsuccessfully into bank wall in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP seek tips on July 2 incident at north-end Scotiabank

Scientists uncover new DNA details about ancient trees on Vancouver Island

UBC team sampled trees in Carmanah Walbran Provincial Park to see how they mutate over time

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Most Read