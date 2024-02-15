Thief takes off with car, with radioactive surprise inside: B.C. RCMP

North Vancouver RCMP searching for nuclear gauge stolen alongside vehicle Tuesday

North Vancouver RCMP say a car thief may have inadvertently exposed themselves to radioactive material after they stole a vehicle with a nuclear gauge stored inside of it on Tuesday (Feb. 13).

The soil moisture density gauge is commonly used in construction and other industries to test various materials. It’s not considered hazardous for that purpose, but does contain a small amount of radioactive material, according to RCMP. They say if it isn’t stored properly or is tampered with, the device can emit enough radiation to impact a person near it within 24 hours.

The device stolen on Tuesday, a Troxler 3430 model, was taken along with a grey 2004 Mazda 6, bearing B.C. licence plate VG377B. The car’s owner reported the theft to police at about 9:30 p.m., saying it was nabbed from a fitness centre’s underground parking lot in the 1000-block of Marine Drive.

RCMP say they are searching for the stolen car, but are also issuing a warning to the public that the device, if found, can pose a health risk.

“Anyone who handles the stolen device should leave it sealed in its case to prevent exposure. The device does not produce enough radiation to be a risk to the broader public,” the detachment said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP’s non-emergency line.

