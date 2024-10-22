Thief up to 'snow' good caught on doorbell camera in Kelowna

A suspected thief is redefining the name "porch pirate" to perhaps the abominable snowsuit stealer, after an incident in Kelowna's Upper Mission.
In a ring camera video posted to Facebook, Taha Chudary said the individual rode up to his home on Fawn Run Drive on an electric scooter wearing what appears to be a red and black snowsuit and a helmet with a face cover on Oct. 19 around 5:15 p.m.
The individual is seen in the video parking the scooter in the driveway before walking up to the front door to take a larger package that had been delivered to the house.
The social media post was a plea for help in identifying the thief.
Capital News has reached out to RCMP for more details.