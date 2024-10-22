 Skip to content
Thief up to 'snow' good caught on doorbell camera in Kelowna

The package was stolen from a property on Fawn Run Drive
Brittany Webster
A screenshot from doorbell camera footage capturing a person wearing what appears to be a snowsuit taking a package from a Kelowna home on Oct. 19, 2024. Taha Chudary/Facebook

A suspected thief is redefining the name "porch pirate" to perhaps the abominable snowsuit stealer, after an incident in Kelowna's Upper Mission.

In a ring camera video posted to Facebook, Taha Chudary said the individual rode up to his home on Fawn Run Drive on an electric scooter wearing what appears to be a red and black snowsuit and a helmet with a face cover on Oct. 19 around 5:15 p.m.

The individual is seen in the video parking the scooter in the driveway before walking up to the front door to take a larger package that had been delivered to the house. 

The social media post was a plea for help in identifying the thief. 

Capital News has reached out to RCMP for more details. 

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
