Items left behind by a pair of thieves who broke into an Airbnb in Edmonton on July 28, 2019 while B.C. couple Kat and Rod Gordon were visiting. (Kat Gordon/Facebook)

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

Kat and Rod Gordon checked into their Edmonton Airbnb on Sunday before going to spend time with family. But when the Vancouver Island couple returned later that evening, they were met with sounds of heavy metal blaring from the unit and their bags unpacked.

According to Kat, who posted about the bizarre incident on Facebook, a man and woman had somehow managed to break in to the suite in downtown Edmonton where they spent a few hours between 5 and 9:30 p.m. “listening to death metal, smoking, drinking and trying on our clothing, shoes and jewelry.”

To make matters weirder, the pair also unpacked Kat and Rod’s toiletries and washed their own clothes in the washing machine – which caused flooding in part of the suite. The strangers left the unit in Kat and Rod’s clothes, but left behind their own shoes on a shoe rack, jackets in a closet and a large bowl of cigarettes sitting on a table.

They also left a note, which read: “We are here! Today is the best of the rest of our lives!”

The disturbing incident is under investigation by Edmonton Police.

ALSO READ: Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

In an emailed statement to Black Press Media, a spokesperson with the detachment confirmed that officers responded to reports of a break and enter at the suite, but that there isn’t much more information to add at this time. No surveillance footage has been released publicly as of Friday afternoon.

Kat said she posted about the incident online, along with photos of the items left behind, in hopes that someone recognizes them and can lead police to the culprits.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out to assist us,” she wrote, “we truly appreciate the outpouring of concern.”

Anyone with information can contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.

Previous story
Accused had no motive to shoot Abbotsford police officer: defence

Just Posted

Victoria Symphony celebrates 30 years of making a splash in the harbour

Annual B.C. Day weekend staple brings classical music to the masses on Aug. 4

Victoria Police seek information on downtown stabbing

A man was stabbed on July 28 near Fort and Moss streets

World of electronic musical wonders await at long weekend festival

Wonderment ambient/downtempo music festival slips into bridge plaza, Banfield Park Aug. 3-4

Two missing teenage brothers last seen in Saanich on Tuesday

Joseph Billy, 15, and Tyson Billy-Brown, 14, left an address in Saanich on foot

Victoria drug trafficker loses Supreme Court bid to have video evidence thrown out

Court rules man’s right to protection against unreasonable search was not violated

Accused had no motive to shoot Abbotsford police officer: defence

Lawyers representing Oscar Arfmann delivered closing arguments at murder trial at B.C. Supreme Court

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

B.C. Liberal MLA leaves caucus as donation examined

Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart wrote to Elections B.C.

Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

Vancouver Island man charged with sexual assaults involving sex trade workers

Port Alberni man arrested in connection with crimes that happened in Nanaimo

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after assault in Courtenay

Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

With $365,000 from B.C., project will look at how individualizing support can increase job retention

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read