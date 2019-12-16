Victoria toy store, Cherry Bomb Toys had break-and-enter early Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Thieves break in, steal donations from Victoria toy store just before holidays

Thieves smash in the back door of Cherry Bomb Toys

A downtown Victoria toy store saw a break-in just weeks before Christmas.

Cherry Bomb Toys at 1410 Broad St. had its back door broken into on Friday morning, shortly after 6 a.m. Two men cut through a alley gate and smashed the back windows, setting off alarms.

The men grabbed one thing – a donation box full of cash that goes towards the upstairs Toy Museum.

Co-owner B. Woodward and his family live upstairs, and came running down but not before the thieves fled. Woodward added they’d called the police shortly after, but because the night had been busy was not able to meet with an officer until closer to 4:30 p.m.

“This is the first time we’ve had this scenario, and it’s a direct result of what’s happening in our back alley because of the fire,” Woodward said.

In May, Cherry Bomb’s neighbouring building burned down as a result of arson. For months the area was fenced off but in recent weeks a back alley along with new space that is constantly busy with people.

“People are always there scrounging for all kind of things,” Woodward said.

While Woodward was upset to have the break-in happen just before Christmas, he said business was still busy. He added that the business is grateful for the continued community support and for the work of the police, and hopes that eventually the thieves will see justice.

“Santa will have a special place on his list for those guys,” he said.

