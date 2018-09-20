Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Police are looking for a crafty thief and his pregnant companion, after the couple escaped detection in a break and enter by claiming the woman was going into labor.

Princeton RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons said two people were returning to their home on Highway 3 Monday afternoon and encountered a strange car in the driveway.

The man said he was changing a tire, and his wife was in labor. He asked for the location of the nearest hospital.

Before the homeowners realized their garage and shed had been broken into, the couple fled.

A hydraulic car jack was stolen, and a generator was moved.

The victims drove out looking for the suspect vehicle – a four door grey Honda Accord – and located it on Highway 5A.

However the driver of that car took off at high speed, said Parsons.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-295-6911.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria wants more information on money laundering prevention in casinos
Next story
BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Just Posted

Police ready to evict tent city campers from Goldstream Park

Officers expected to begin moving in on campsite area at 11 a.m. Thursday morning

MISSING: 26-year od Victoria man Gregory Partington

Partington was last see on September 19

Rain and high winds to hit Vancouver Island this afternoon

Thursday and Friday to see downpour of 20 to 50mm and high winds on Vancouver Island

The Victoria International Wine Festival is back!

People can attend Sept. 20-21 at the Parkside Hotel and Spa

Victoria leads B.C. in rise of Employment Insurance recipients

Amount of people collecting EI surged in July

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

Seventh day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

Still too many B.C. seniors in care facilities, or at home on drugs

Seniors Advocate watching use of antipsychotics, opioids

Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid centre

FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an ‘active shooter situation’

Most Read