Thieves haul off with copper piping from University of Victoria renovation

Oak Bay Police responded to a home invasion near Uplands Golf Course on Saturday night at about 11:30 p.m. No description was filed for the suspect. (Black Press File Photo)

A significant bundle of copper piping is missing from a building under renovation at the University of Victoria after a suspected burglary on March 27.

It was one of two burglaries that Oak Bay police followed up on as businesses all over Greater Victoria have been targeted during the university’s closure due to COVID-19.

Oak Bay Police Chief Const. Andy Brinton passes the torch this summer https://t.co/QyT29u0BbO — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) March 27, 2020

“In one of the buildings, which was under renovations, the suspects stole a significant amount of copper piping,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “The other building, the suspect used a pry tool to force a window from its hinges, accessed an office and stole a Macbook Pro computer.”

READ MORE: Victoria Police see new trends in calls due to COVID-19

Saanich Police forensic officers are working to identify a suspect.

Despite the drop in traffic these days, Oak Bay police followed a report of a possible impaired driver of a black Hummer.

An officer spotted the vehicle driving in the 1700-block of Foul Bay Road and conducted a traffic stop.

“The driver was prohibited from driving and was issued a Provincial Appearance Notice to attend court at a later date,” Bernoties said. The driver was also issued a 24-hour prohibition as they were expected to be under the influence of cannabis.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay Police Chief Andy Brinton to pass the torch this summer

A Norco Yorkville bike left unlocked was stolen on March 26 from the 1300-block of Mitchell Street. The green women’s 18-speed bicycle, with the traditional down bar and wide handlebars. The bike has an approximate value of $700.

Police fielded several calls that a series of unlocked vehicles were entered by opportunistic thieves between March 23 and 24. A pair of sunglasses was taken from a vehicle in the 2500-block of Wootton Crescent. Someone entered two unlocked vehicles parked at a residence in the 2600-block of Topp Avenue and another unlocked vehicle in the 2400-block of Eastdowne Road, though nothing was reported missing.

In a different type of theft from auto, Oak Bay police responded to a stolen licence plate on March 26 from a vehicle in the 36-block of Sylvan Lane.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter