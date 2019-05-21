Thieves hit Oak Bay apartment storage lockers, parked cars

Monday, May 13, was a day full of infractions and criminal intent as Oak Bay Police responded to four different situations.

In one incident an unidentified female took nearly $400 in merchandise from a store in the 2200-block of Oak Bay Ave. The matter remains under investigation for shoplifting (Theft Under $5,000).

The same day police issued a five-month driving prohibition to a driver who was stopped for speeding in the Campus View school zone. Oak Bay Police were there conducting speed enforcement in the 3900 block of Gordon Head Rd. when they spotted the driver. They were issued a new ticket that was added to several previous infractions, resulting in the driving ban.

Also on Monday, a suspicious male was reported in the area of Uplands Road at Midland driving a red vehicle, believed to be a Chrysler Sebring convertible. The man driving stopped and asked a 22 year old woman to get in the vehicle and show him where the beach was.

She said no.

The man is described as about 35 to 45 years old, tanned skin, with a dark curly beard. He was reportedly wearing a Seahawks baseball cap. No licence plate was obtained.

Still on May 13, police attended a store at the junction of Fort Street and Foul Bay Road to assist Victoria Police. Store security had observed a male shoplift a quantity of food and followed him outside.

The man was arrested by an Oak Bay police officer who found the stolen items in a back pack search incidental to arrest. A 47-year-old man was turned over to Victoria Police to face potential charges.

On Tuesday, May 14, police were called to a business in the 3400-block of Beach Drive for a report of a break and enter to a business. Sometime overnight, two thieves broken into a locked freezer and took a quantity of meat.

Video of the males is being examined with the hopes they can be identified by area police. The matter is still under investigation.

Police were called to another break-and-enter on Wednesday, May 15, in the 1100-block of Newport Ave.

Sometime overnight, someone gained entry to the secure underground parking area of the building and looted the apartment storage locker. Forensic Identification Section attended and examined the scene.

Among the stolen goods are a dark metallic green Kona Dew bicycle, a black Globe single speed bicycle (both with Brooks saddles), a Canadian military Kevlar helmet with camouflage cover, a military winter jacket, tunic and pants, a black and grey 20-litre MEC bicycle pannier, and a duffle bag. The matter remains under investigation.

On Thursday (May 16) police were called to yet another theft, this time to the 1900-block of Bee Street for a report of Theft from Vehicle under $5,000 from a car in a parking lot. Culprits smashed the rear window of the vehicle to gain access and took a Lenovo Computer, a set of headphones, and a moleskin backpack, all valued at approximately $4,000.

On Friday (May 17) police were called to the 2200-block of Oak Bay Ave. for a report of a suspicious male.

On arrival, police encountered a male who was agitated, apparently under the influence of drugs, bleeding from various abrasions and sores. A records check showed the male to be a chronic drug user with a history of violence toward police. The male refused offers of medical assistance from police, and as he was not breaking any law, he was allowed to proceed. However, the male was later arrested by Victoria Police for assaulting one of their members.

On May 17, police observed a passenger vehicle with considerable damage to the body panel traveling west bound on Oak Bay Avenue. The driver was stopped and a records checks showed the vehicle was subject to an overdue Inspection Order. In addition, the driver was disobeying a three-month driving prohibition. As a result the vehicle plates were seized and returned to ICBC, while the vehicle was towed.

Police were called on Saturday (May 18) to the Oak Bay Recreation for a complaint of voyeurism in the family change room at the pool.

A female reported a “creepy” male appeared to be trying to look in to one of the change room stalls while she was changing with her children. Police attended and were able to identify the male, who is well know to police. He was banned from the facility. The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact police.

On Sunday (May 19) police received a report of break and enter to a business in the 21000-block of Oak Bay Avenue. At approximately 3:30 a.m. two men with skateboards are seen on video breaking into a locked storage locker and taking four large of bottles as well as a dolly. The matter is still under investigation.

Over the last week, police also responded to eight calls related to mental health.

If you have information regarding these or any crime, phone Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

