Thieves ignore iPads, feast on ice cream during school Island break-in

Incident happened Aug. 23 at Nanaimo's Rock City Elementary School

Thieves treated themselves after breaking into an elementary school in Nanaimo last week.

In a press release, Nanaimo RCMP said a break-and-enter at Rock City Elementary School was reported at 1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Police arrived to find the kitchen door had been kicked in and an empty box of ice cream bars was nearby.

Computers and iPad tablets were not touched, police noted, and investigators believe the ice cream was the only thing taken.

Access may have been gained through the school's roof, noted the press release, and it has since been "been reinforced to prevent a repeat kitchen attack."

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2024-27405.



