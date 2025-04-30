 Skip to content
Thieves in for 'bad karma' after stealing from Nanaimo church

Audio equipment stolen from St. Andrew's United Church
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
st-andrews-church-img_2840
St. Andrew's United Church. (News Bulletin file photo)

Speakers, a sound board and a sound module for an organ were stolen when thieves broke into St. Andrew's United Church earlier this month.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the break-in at the Fitzwilliam Street church happened sometime between April 14-16 when the culprits appear to have accessed the building through a side door that had not been secured. No serial numbers for the stolen sound equipment were provided. 

"It’s very bad karma to steal, let alone from a church," noted the police press release.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
 

