Thieves make getaway with Vancouver Island radar speed sign

District of Lantzville staff reports thieves took sign padlocked to concrete base

A radar speed sign was padlocked to a concrete base, but thieves took it from its location in Lantzville late last month. (Photo submitted)

Anchoring a speed radar sign did little to slow down the thieves who took it from its roadside location in Lantzville.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, District of Lantzville public works staff reported the theft of a solar-powered speed sign Jan. 25. The sign was located at the intersection of Lantzville Road and Owen Road and was taken sometime Jan. 24-25.

The sign was padlocked to a concrete base, which was also taken.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

