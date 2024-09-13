 Skip to content
Thieves manage to steal heavy iron dragon from front porch in Nanaimo

Police say statue has sentimental value to owner
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
stolen_drag_1jpg_resized
An 80-kilogram cast iron dragon was stolen from a north Nanaimo residence on Sept. 3.Photo submitted

Thieves managed to steal a 180-pound cast-iron dragon from the front porch of a Nanaimo home last week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the black two-foot-tall dragon was taken on the morning of Sept. 3 from a north Nanaimo residence and has sentimental value for the owner.

"It was the first large purchase her and her now-deceased husband made as a young couple just starting off," the release noted. "She also added there is only one other dragon like it in Canada."

Despite interviewing neighbours and reviewing surveillance footage, police haven't been successful in their investigation and so they are turning to the public for tips. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the statue is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2024-18813.

