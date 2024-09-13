Thieves manage to steal heavy iron dragon from front porch in Nanaimo

Police say statue has sentimental value to owner

Thieves managed to steal a 180-pound cast-iron dragon from the front porch of a Nanaimo home last week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the black two-foot-tall dragon was taken on the morning of Sept. 3 from a north Nanaimo residence and has sentimental value for the owner.

"It was the first large purchase her and her now-deceased husband made as a young couple just starting off," the release noted. "She also added there is only one other dragon like it in Canada."

Despite interviewing neighbours and reviewing surveillance footage, police haven't been successful in their investigation and so they are turning to the public for tips. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the statue is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2024-18813.