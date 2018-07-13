Thieves on Vancouver Island break through wall to steal unique jerseys

Thieves pulled off another steal at the Nanaimo Minor Baseball Association office.
Nanaimo Mounties are investigating a break-and-enter to the NMBA office and concession stand at 380 Third St. Five hard-to-replace jerseys were taken in the break-in, which happened sometime overnight Wednesday.
When police arrived, they found a hole in the drywall that thieves used to access the concession stand. The culprits also pried open the office door and made off with a Toshiba laptop computer, a red portable barbecue and five “rather unique” baseball jerseys, according to an RCMP press release.
The Toshiba laptop was old, but had a rare program installed called Rightview Pro.
The jerseys stolen had belonged to the NMBA’s Nick Holmes, a former major league scout. They include a royal blue jersey bearing the words Flor De Cana No. 3, a red jersey bearing Costa Rica No. 6, a Chicago White Sox jersey with No. 3 Holmes on the back, a royal blue Italia No. 3 mesh jersey and a grey Northwest jersey No. 3 with black and gold trim on the neck and sleeves. An undisclosed amount of cash was also taken.
At least two other break-ins have happened at the same building this baseball season. This week’s break-and-enter happened just 10 days before the start of Baseball Week in Nanaimo.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.