Thieves smash glass door, swipe booze from Oak Bay liquor store

Oak Bay police responded to a glass break alarm at the Liquor Plus liquor store in the 2500 block of Cadboro Bay Road on Dec. 29 around 3:30 a.m. Two male suspects smashed the front door glass using a rock. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)

Two male suspects smashed a window and got away with a load of liquor on Dec. 29 around 3:30 a.m. Oak Bay Police responded to a glass break alarm at the Liquor Plus liquor store located in the 2500-block of Cadboro Bay Road after two male suspects smashed the front door glass using a rock. Victoria Police canine units attended to assist in the search for the culprits. Several bottles of alcohol were stolen, and the perpetrators were captured on store surveillance. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424.

Police continue to seek to speak with any witnesses after a 70-year-old man was struck on Oak Bay Avenue and Hampshire Road on Dec. 26. The pedestrian received a broken right leg and sustained a head injury after a driver westbound hit him with a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene of the accident and cooperated fully with police.

Police continue to investigate a Dec. 28, 2019 residential break and enter in the 2000-block of Beach Drive.

That same day, a manager at Fairway Market called police to report that an unknown person broke into and stole four bags of bottles from their secured cage out back in the 2100-block of Oak Bay Avenue. A review of surveillance video shows a male suspect on a mountain bike wearing a back pack and hoodie at 3:40 a.m. that day.



