Thieves steal $5,000 worth of cigarettes and candy from semi trailer in Nanaimo

Thieves made out like kids in a candy store when they broke into a semi transport truck trailer loaded with cigarettes and candy in south Nanaimo this week.
According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the trailer was at the Diamond Delivery shipping company’s storage yard in the 1000 block of Old Victoria Rd. and was broken into sometime overnight Monday.
Culprits broke the lock securing the trailer’s doors and made off with cigarettes and candy, valued at more than $5,000, that were destined for local convenience stores.
Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-12800.
