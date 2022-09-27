Oak Bay police released an image of one suspect in a theft of alcohol and sandwiches during a break and enter at Oak Bay Recreation Centre on Sept. 20. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)

Oak Bay police released an image of one suspect in a theft of alcohol and sandwiches during a break and enter at Oak Bay Recreation Centre on Sept. 20. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)

Thieves take booze and snacks from Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Weekly police briefs include home intrusion and broken public art

Thieves on a liquor and sandwich spree were caught on camera at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre on Sept. 20.

Staff called Oak Bay police after capturing two individuals after-hours in the Sports View Lounge at the centre on Bee Street.

Surveillance cameras show the suspects gathering a number of alcoholic beverages and pre-made sandwiches. One suspect is described as wearing a black hooded jacket, pants and shoes with tattoos on the fingers of their right hand and wearing a camouflage backpack. The other individual is described as wearing a black jacket and pants with a white clown mask and black wig. The break and enter was one of 75 calls for service to the Oak Bay Police Department last week.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek potential victims after man arrested in indecent incident

Home intrusion

A basement suite resident surprised a thief Sept. 19 around 11:30 a.m. when they heard noises in the home above.

The resident of the 2000-block of Goldsmith Street went upstairs and found a strange man in the home. The man left and the resident subsequently noticed an iPad and a laptop were missing. The suspect is described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, 5’10” with a slim to medium build and stubbly hair, wearing a black hoodie, black pants with white stripe and red and black shoes.

Bowker art broken

Oak Bay police were alerted to vandalism to a salmon sculpture at Bowker Creek at Monterey Avenue on Sept. 20. Sometime overnight, the top portion of the sculpture was damaged and broken off.

Salmon Cycle is a bronze sculpture by Trinita Waller that was voted people’s choice during the 2018 Oak Bay Arts Alive sculpture series and later purchased as a piece of permanent public art. The sculpture depicts adult fish cycling upstream while small smolts swimming downstream make up a tire.

READ ALSO: Gun call near middle school prompts heavy police presence in Saanich

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayoak bay policeOak Bay Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘So much work to do’ to continue healing for Okanagan residential school survivor
Next story
Tŝilhqot’in title lands crux of two-day meeting with Indigenous leaders, premier, ministers

Just Posted

Greater Victoria School District trustees Diane McNally and Rob Paynter were censured by the board and suspended from their duties until October for misconduct relating to bullying and harassment complaints. (Black Press Media file photos)
Judge says Greater Victoria School Board lacked authority to suspend trustees

A vehicle fell 200 to 300 feet off the Malahat near Split Rock on Sept. 25. (Google Maps)
Driver survives after vehicle plunges hundreds of feet from Malahat

Oak Bay police released an image of one suspect in a theft of alcohol and sandwiches during a break and enter at Oak Bay Recreation Centre on Sept. 20. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)
Thieves take booze and snacks from Oak Bay Recreation Centre

The City of Victoria has opened two electric vehicle fast chargers at the Vic West Park parking lot. (Google Streetview)
Victoria begins electric vehicle fast-charger rollout with Vic West Park ports

Pop-up banner image