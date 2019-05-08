Thieves target Sidney in multiple car break-ins late Monday night

Locks punched-out of locked cars in what appears to be coordinated strikes

A criminal breaking into a car. Sidney North Saanich RCMP responded to multiple reports of cars broken into late Monday, May 6 and early Tuesday, May 7. (Black Press File)

Multiple cars in different locations were broken into late Monday and early Tuesday as Sidney suffered what appears to be coordinated criminality.

The Sidney North Saanich RCMP described the May 6-7 break-ins and thefts of items from within the vehicles as a “targeted dramatic spike.”

As the incidents are under investigation and some of the cars are still being examined, the detachment was unable to say if the same break-in methods had been used by the thieves and on how many vehicles.

In February a rash of thefts occurred with thieves rifling through unlocked cars. But this time many of the cars were locked and force had to be used to open them.

It remains to be seen if the same break-in method was used by the thieves on all the vehicles but many of the cars had their locks punched-out.

Meighan de Pass of the Sidney North Saanich RCMP said, “We remind people to remove all items of temptation from your vehicle.”



