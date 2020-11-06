Third COVID-19 exposure on flight at Comox airport

WestJet flight 3172 leaving Comox to Calgary has been identified with a case

A flight departing from the Comox Valley Airport in late October had a passenger with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board.

WestJet flight 3172 leaving Comox at 11:35 a.m. on Oct. 26 arriving in Calgary at 2:16 p.m. has been identified by the BC Centre for Disease Control with a case and highlighted affected rows from three to nine.

The BCCDC recommends passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Just a few days prior on Oct. 22, the BCCDC identified WestJet flight 3315 arriving from Calgary to Comox with a COVID-19, with rows six to 12 being affected.

According to the agency, the first flight into the Comox airport with a positive COVID-19 case on board was on Oct. 20 aboard WestJet flight 3171 from Calgary to Comox. Rows affected were identified as six to 12.

Passengers seated near a case of COVID-19 who were recognized after arrival will no longer be directly notified of their potential exposure. Instead, that information is posted on the BCCDC website.

Those seated in affected rows should be considered to be at higher risk due to their proximity to the case.

Erin Neely, market development manager for the airport told the Record the airport has a set of internal protocols as part of their Pandemic Plan, and an outward-facing YQQ Ready plan for passengers and staff within the terminal.



