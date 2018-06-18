A third known elephant seal chooses Gonzales Beach in Victoria for its moult. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Third elephant seal moults on Gonzales Beach

Victoria City staff were out this morning shifting pylons to protect an elephant seal moulting on Gonzales Beach.

Beach-goers to Gonzales Beach are asked to take precautions as the elephant seal chose the popular spot to lounge and shed its fur during its yearly moulting season.

The seal is going through a natural process that sees it confined to land and sleeping most of the time, while it sheds it fur and an incredible 25 per cent of its body weight.

In May Fisheries and Oceans Canada officials warned the public after reports a seal was being harassed by children and dogs. Fisheries and Oceans Canada are warning the public to stay clear of the seal and be respectful. Signs of distress in the seal include being up on her front flippers, gaping her mouth and vocalizing. The elephant seal may look slow and harmless, but it is capable of moving very quickly and could be dangerous if it feels threatened.

Harassing a marine mammal is illegal and fines or criminal charges can be laid.

 

