Third person dies from COVID-19 at Peninsula hospital outbreak

A third death related to the COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital was reported by Island Health Thursday.

“On behalf of Island Health, I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of this person. We share your grief during this very sad and difficult time. To the Island Health team members who cared for this person, thank you. I am grateful to you for the compassionate care you have provided,” Island Health President and CEO Kathy MacNeil said in a statement.

Out of respect for the privacy of this person and their family, Island Health will not share any further details.

As of Dec. 17, 10 staff members and 10 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Central Saanich hospital. Three people have now died.

Testing continues to confirm the outbreak is limited to acute care areas of the hospital, according to a statement from Island Health. Patients in those areas continue to be closely monitored for symptoms.

While the hospital in Central Saanich remains closed to acute admissions, the emergency department is open. The laboratory service has temporarily moved to the lab at 2140A Keating Cross Rd. Other outpatient services, including medical imaging and day surgery, are open.

Coronavirus