‘This is an anniversary for the killers getting away with it…,’ says Buziak’s father

Each year Jeff Buziak leads the Lindsay Buziak Walk for Justice and each year the outspoken father of the slain real estate agent manages to sharpen his words a little bit more.

“It’s an anniversary for the killers, they’re out celebrating, because they’ve had 10 years of freedom, it’s not an anniversary for the family, friends and community,” said Buziak, whose daughter Lindsay was stabbed to death while showing a vacant home on De Sousa Place in Gordon Head.

Lindsay was a 24-year-old real estate agent when was stabbed more than 40 times while showing a home in Saanich’s Gordon Head neighbourhood around 5 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2008.

To date there have been no suspects named and no arrests made. On Thursday, one day before the 10th anniversary, Saanich Police released a statement that they continue to work on the case and take it seriously.

“As with other pre-planned and targeted murders, the perpetrators and/or conspirators have taken steps to avoid apprehension by police,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie with Saanich Police. “We believe multiple persons have personal and first-hand knowledge regarding the murder of Lindsay Buziak and have withheld this information from police.”

For years Buziak worked closely with Saanich Police but the relationship has recently soured, with Buziak regularly criticizing the lack of progress in the investigation.

“What I appreceiate from Saanich Police is they’re good at excuses, explanations and blaming, and last summer they resorted to bullying me,” Buziak said. “What they need to do is rally the troops and pick up their game from a bush league crew to a high level competent professional organization that solves crimes and stop blaming, using excuses and bullying.

“Family, friends and community have been held prisoner for 10 years,” Buziak added. “A mental prison, begging for parole, and the parole is the arrest of those responsible for nearly beheading Lindsay 10 years ago. No suspects named. No arrests.”