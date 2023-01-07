Yukatsu & Uburger on Blanshard is pink and has a bulgogi burger. (Chris Campbell photo)

This new all-pink Asian diner just might have Victoria’s best burger

A new Victoria resident offers the first item in his food blog

I just arrived in Victoria a little more than a month ago after a lifetime in Metro Vancouver.

I expected the fresh air and fierce waves. What I didn’t expect as I prepared to start a food blog for Black Press is just how awesome the Victoria food scene is.

My office is downtown and there is a ridiculous number of great restaurants all packed in one area.

When you start off in a new city, the first thing to nail down – at least for me – are good lunch options.

I found that with Yukatsu & Uburger on Blanshard – one of my go-to lunch places.

The place opened in November 2022 and it catches your eye because it’s filled with vibrant pink colours both outside and inside.

It has the feel of an old-school diner with loud music and décor.

There is a lot to love on this menu, which is a mix of Korean and Japanese-influenced dishes.

And it just might have the best burger in Victoria. It’s certainly one of the best I’ve ever eaten.

It’s a bulgogi burger with a patty made from pork and beef that is cooked with Korean spices, and topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and a homemade barbecue sauce. The bun is also incredible – really soft and fresh.

I was stunned when I bit into it. It tastes like a regular burger only not as greasy and with a real depth of flavour. Add to that fries that were crunchy and light as a feather and just wow.

Yukatsu & Uburger also has an array of katsu options, with loin, fish, chicken and cheese all breaded and deep fried Japanese style.

You can also add some sauces, like curry or “tartare,” or pink salt and wasabi to your meals.

This was a delightful welcome for me in a new city.

DISCLAIMER: I was not compensated for writing this article. The restaurant in question didn’t even know I was writing about it. I just like good food.

