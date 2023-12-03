Thompson River University student from Kelowna injured in fatal crash

Riley Brinnen graduated from Kelowna Secondary School in 2020

One of the young men injured in a crash near Thompson River University on Nov. 29 has been identified as Kelowna resident Riley Brinnen.

Brinnen, a member of the TRU men’s volleyball team, was one of seven people taken to hospital following the horrific crash that closed the intersection of University Drive and McGill Road in Kamloops for several hours.

In a GoFundMe started for the young man, it states that Brinnen was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital and was placed in the spinal intensive care unit after having surgery Nov. 30.

Brinnen is described as an “absolute sweetheart of a man” by the fundraiser’s organizer Courtney Hannigan.

The fundraiser says Brinnen started playing volleyball in high school and earned himself a spot on TRU’s team following graduation from Kelowna Secondary School in 2020. Brinnen is currently in his fourth year of university working toward a psychology degree.

Brinnen is on the road to recovery, but is expected to spend several months in Vancouver for care and rehabilitation. The fundraiser has a goal of $65,000 to help pay for medical care, travel for family, and other necessities while Brinnen gets back on his feet.

Brinnen’s teammate, Owyn McInnis died as a result of the crash. A third member of the TRU men’s volleyball team was also injured.

