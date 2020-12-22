Thousands still without power on Vancouver Island after Monday snowstorm

Thousands in the Cowichan Valley and the south Island were still without power as of Tuesday morning after an unexpected snowstorm hit the area on Monday, with heavy snow cracking off tree branches and taking down power lines. Pictured is a vehicle in Duncan after being struck by falling branches. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

BC Hydro crews are working hard to restore power to the approximately 13,600 customers on south Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands that lost power during Monday’s unexpected snow storm.

Most of those without power on the south Island as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday were primarily located in Duncan, Victoria and Salt Spring Island

The north Island also had 1,772 customers without power as of Tuesday morning, while about 24,500 in the Lower Mainland primarily in Maple Ridge, Mission and Surrey, were also in the dark.

Yesterday’s heavy, wet snow snowfall added weight to branches and trees, which caused them to break and come into contact with BC Hydro’s electrical equipment.

As a result, all available BC Hydro crews and contractor crews will continue to work around the clock repairing the extensive damage until power is restored.

A press release said BC Hydro understands that outages are disruptive and it thanks its customers for their patience as crews work to repair the damage and restore power.

As repair work continues, BC Hydro will provide updated estimates for power restoration as they become available at bchydro.com/outages.

The Cowichan Valley was the hardest hit area on Vancouver Island when it came to power outages, with multiple calls beginning to come in yesterday morning, continuing throughout the afternoon. At the height of the outages yesterday almost 14,000 people in Cowichan were without power from the Malahat to Ladysmith to Youbou.

