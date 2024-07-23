Thousands under evacuation alert with close to 400 wildfires burning in B.C.

88 new blazes discovered in last 24 hours

With wildfire activity picking up province-wide, thousands of British Columbians have already been told to flee their homes or are on alert to do so.

An estimated 470 properties are under evacuation order and another 3,100 are under evacuation alert as of Tuesday (July 23), according to the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. That's an increase from the estimate of 400 and 3,000 properties, respectively, provided on Monday.

The ministry didn't have data on the number of people impacted, but noted that it is likely far higher than the property count.

"It is shaping up to be, unfortunately, the difficult season we were worried about," Premier David Eby said, speaking with reporters in Courtenay Tuesday.

The wildfires causing evacuations are spread out throughout the eastern half of the province, including in the Cariboo, Kamloops, Southeast and Prince George fire centres.

Several of them have caused partial highway closures.

Highway 26 at Wells is fully closed with no detour available. Further south, Highway 1 is closed for about a 50-kilometre stretch between Cache Creek and Spences Bridge, where the Shetland Creek Wildfire has forced widespread evacuation orders and alerts. And, to the east, Highway 6 is closed for 12 kilometres south of Silverton.

B.C. has asked drivers not to travel around wildfire-stricken communities if they don't have to, to ensure evacuation routes don't become congested. If they must travel, B.C. says drivers should have a full tank of gas and food and water with them in case wildfires suddenly close roadways and they become stuck.

In addition to its own evacuees, B.C. also saw people streaming in from Alberta on Tuesday, following an evacuation order for Jasper National Park. The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness told Black Press Media around 25,000 Jasper residents and tourists are detouring through B.C. on their way to two reception centres set up in Alberta.

En route though, many have had to try and find space in B.C. communities, many of which are already housing British Columbian evacuees. Eby said residents in places like Valemount have gone so far as to welcome Albertans into their own homes, because space is so limited at hotels and official reception centres.

He noted that Alberta has supported B.C. numerous times during previous wildfire seasons and said the province is doing its best to return the favour.

As of midday Tuesday, 392 wildfires are burning throughout B.C., 236 of which are out of control. Eighty-eight fires were discovered in the last 24 hours.

Around 80 per cent of the total were started by lightning, which the BC Wildfire Service says continues to be a primary concern for them. A combination of recent heat and ongoing drought conditions has made vegetation extremely susceptible to ignition.

And, while Environment Canada has lifted its heat wave warnings, BC Wildfire says hot and dry conditions are largely expected to persist. The service also expressed concern over forecast thunderstorms, which could bring strong winds and hail and complicate firefighting efforts.

The service has more than 1,000 personnel at work and has requested additional out-of-province supports. Crews from New Zealand and Australia helped out for about a week before leaving on Friday (July 19) and Monday (July 22).

Up-to-date wildfire information can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website, while road closures can be found through DriveBC.

-With files from Marc Kitteringham