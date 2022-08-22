UPDATE : Power restored to thousands after substation failure in Central Saanich

Parts of North Saanich and Saanich also affected by outage impacting nearly 7,000

BC Hydro’s outage map shows outages impacting nearly 7,000 customers across Central Saanich, North Saanich and Saanich. A substation failure is blamed for the outage. (BC Hydro outage map)

Power has been restored to the almost 7,000 customers who were impacted by a mid-afternoon outage across the Saanich Peninsula.

Large parts of Central Saanich, as well as parts of North Saanich and Saanich, lost power at around 2:30 p.m., with it expected to be fully restored by 4 p.m.

Almost 7,000 customers across all three communities were impacted by what BC Hydro described as a substation fault. It ultimately means that equipment in a local substation failed, which according to BC Hydro could be due to a number of factors, including a weather-related issue or an issue with a piece of equipment.

“This type of outage will often impact a large number of customers but can typically be restored quite quickly,” said BC Hydro on its website.

Key areas affected in Central Saanich included Brentwood Bay and Saanichton, as well as areas along Lochside Drive, with some spillover into North Saanich, along East Saanich and West Saanich roads. Areas affected in Saanich include areas north and east of Elk Lake/Beaver Lake and Cordova Bay.

