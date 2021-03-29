Thousands without power in Colwood

Close to 4,000 BC Hydro customers are without power in Colwood Monday morning. The cause remains under investigation. (BC Hydro/Screenshot)

Close to 4,000 Colwood residences are without power Monday morning as BC Hydro works to investigate the cause.

In the area east of Worral Drive, north of Dunlin Street and south of Donovan Avenue, 2,233 customers have been without power since 6:43 a.m. Another 574 people are affected south of Drummond Way, north of Sun Vista, west of Mary Anne Crescent and east of Walfred Road.

West of Veterans Memorial Parkway, south of Jenkins Avenue, east of Happy Valley Road and north of Sunheights Drive, an additional 898 customers are also without power.

Crews have been assigned but the cause of all three outages remains under investigation.

More to come.

