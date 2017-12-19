Thousands without power on Vancouver Island

Tuesday’s dump of snow has cut power to nearly 10,000 homes in Victoria and Duncan

Depending on where you live, it may not look like much snow is falling outside, but thousands of people on the south island are without power Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro says they’re dealing with multiple outages in Greater Victoria and the Cowichan Valley.

Approximately 1,500 people are in the dark this morning in East Sooke and another 3,000 are without power in Langford and the other West Shore communities. Many of the causes are still said to be under investigation, but a tree down across some wires is responsible for at least one of the outages.

Heading north over the Malahat and up Vancouver Island there are more outages, according to BC Hydro.

Another 1,300 customers are affected in the Cowichan Bay area and a further 700 are without power east of Duncan towards Lake Cowichan.

There is also a power outage in Shawnigan Lake affecting another 744 homes. In total, BC Hydro says there are almost 10,000 customers without power at this time.

Many of these outages are still under investigation or said to be caused by the snow.

More to come…