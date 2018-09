The Victoria Police Department are continuing to investigate a late night incident from the weekend in the downtown core.

On Sept. 15 at 11:55 p.m., one person was assaulted with a weapon, Cst. Matt Rutherford said in an email. He said it was “not clear where” the incident occured, but confired it was in the Bastion Square area.

Three people were arrested Saturday night and more information is expected to be released in the coming days, Rutherford said.

