Three arrested after possible abduction and extortion in Campbell River

Two of the accused were held in custody while the third was released

Campbell River RCMP arrested three suspects after a possible abduction and extortion attempt in Campbell River.

On Nov. 3, Campbell River RCMP responded to a complaint of a possible abduction and subsequent extortion of a 39-year-old man, according to Island District media relations officer Cpl. Alex Bérubé.

Police quickly responded and located the man along with three suspects at the TD Bank on Hilchey Road in Campbell River. Officers were able to arrest the suspects without incident.

RCMP have forwarded a number of criminal charges against the three accused. Two of the accused were held in custody while the third was released. All three suspects are all to appear in court at a later date.

Police are reportedly investigating whether this incident is related to an October home invasion in Campbell River.

In that case, Campbell River RCMP were seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three masked suspects believed to be involved with an attempted home invasion on Masters Road that occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Oct. 18. The incident was caught on home security video and shows the one of the trio attempting to kick a door in while two others, a male and a female, stand back and watch.

READ MORE:

Campbell River RCMP seek to identify 3 suspects in attempted home invasion

Campbell River police officers injured in two separate violent incidents