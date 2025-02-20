Three arrested after separate drug raids in Port Alberni

Emergency Response Team called in to assist with search warrants

Two men and one woman were arrested following a pair of police raids in Port Alberni on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

Port Alberni RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed search warrants on two Port Alberni residences, seizing a "large," unspecified quantity of illicit drugs, cash and contraband cigarettes, according to information released to media.

The BC Highway Patrol, Police Dog Services and Integrated Impaired Driving Unit also assisted in the search warrants.

The presence of the RCMP ERT caused consternation in the community, with people posting on social media asking why armed police were in town. The ERT is usually called in instances of extreme danger or presence of firearms. Team members "are specialized experts" with various weapons and tactics, according to the RCMP.

Names of the three people have not been released pending charges.