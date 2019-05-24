Heroin deaths in Sooke have been a concern of the RCMP and were part of the motivation behind a recent investigation (File photo)

Three arrested in Sooke drug bust

RCMP targeted traffickers in fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine

Three Sooke residents have been arrested following a months-long drug investigation in Sooke, police say.

Sooke RCMP say they targeted traffickers in fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

“We were operating on information that had been generated by our officers and other sources, and I think that this action will have an impact on illicit drugs in the community, ” said Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

“We’ve had several deaths in the community from heroin overdoses, and this will hopefully help to stop this from continuing in the near future.”

RELATED: DRUGS SEIZED

Two Sooke men, aged 31, 32, were arrested on May 11 and were later released on a promise to appear in court in June. A third Sooke resident, a 52-year-old man, was arrested on May 23 and released with a notice to appear.

The trio faces charges of trafficking heroin and fentanyl and with possession of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

“The problem we have is that almost every time we seize heroin, it’s been laced with fentanyl, so the users really have no idea of what they are getting from these dealers,” McArthur said.

Further charges and arrests are expected in the near future.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-1634 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bay Centre gets new 20,000 sq. ft. Winners this summer

Just Posted

Bay Centre gets new 20,000 sq. ft. Winners this summer

As part of their re-merchandising program

Hundreds of warning notes issued in first weeks of Victoria’s Sunday parking fees

The City of Victoria instated Sunday parking fees on May 1

Victoria television producer makes documentary about opioid crisis

A Just Society includes 30 interviews filmed in Victoria, Duncan and Ladysmith

West Shore RCMP arrest 26-year-old man for spray-painting graffiti in Langford

Fifth arrest for graffiti this month

St. Luke Cedar Hill Anglican Church hosts open house, spring cemetery clean up

Learn more about the region’s oldest cemetery May 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Some of the new regulations will roll out in July, while others are expected for December.

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Theresa May to quit as party leader June 7, sparking race for new PM

The new Conservative leader will become prime minister without the need for a general election

B.C. man who fell off cliff returns there to rescue eagle from vulture attack

Nanaimo’s James Farkas, who broke his hip in a fall, saves eagle on same beach months later

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

Most Read