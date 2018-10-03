Snow on a highway near Whistler. (Brad604/Twitter)

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

It’s getting frosty in B.C.’s interior, as three cities recorded record low temperatures on Tuesday.

Environment Canada said Prince George recorded a low of -12.1 C, beating a 1950 record of -9.4 C.

In the Cariboo, the mercury hit -8.4 C in Quesnel, slightly below -8.3 C from 1950.

Clinton saw the most drastic change, with -14.2 C, down from -5 C in 2012.

READ MORE: B.C.’s winter tire rules in effect for most highways

Snow has already begun to fall in the Cariboo and Chilcotin, as well as Yoho and Kootenay parks and mountain passes through the Shuswap, and north and east Columbia regions.

Even down in the relatively mild Lower Mainland, drivers were scraping frost off their windshields Wednesday morning, which forecasters called the coldest day of fall so far.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Board of trade wants B.C. election referendum postponed as people try to understand it
Next story
Child abuse victims may carry ‘molecular scars’ for life: UBC, Harvard study

Just Posted

Owner wants tent city campers off West Saanich property

David Shebib invited Goldstream campers but is not property owner

Condo sales fall 30 per cent year-to-year in Greater Victoria

One expert predicts Greater Victoria real estate is heading towards balanced market

Greater Victoria ranks in top 10 Canadian cities for hate crimes

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s hate crime rates more than doubled in one year

Thanksgiving comes early to Victoria’s Our Place Society

Kitchen staff at the community centre are preparing 1,000 pounds of turkey

Saanich investigates if campers can stay in mayoral candidate’s yard

Tent use on private property may be violation of bylaw

B.C. Aviation Museum starts challenging restoration of Lancaster Bomber

Five trucks delivered the bomber in pieces to North Saanich museum

Child abuse victims may carry ‘molecular scars’ for life: UBC, Harvard study

Researchers think signs of trauma might even be passed onto next generation

POLL: How many of these #GGBooks finalists have you read?

Victoria and Sooke authors among 70 finalists for prestigious Governor General’s Literary Awards

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

LNG can help B.C. prepare for future energy sources, prof says

The $40-billion project, announced Tuesday in a joint NEWS conference with Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will carry natural gas through a pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat before being shipped overseas

B.C. theatre company’s poster censored by Facebook

The Okanagan theatre company had a poster unceremoniously removed from Facebook

B.C. introduces poverty reduction plan to cut child poverty by 50 per cent

Poverty Reduction Minister said an estimated 678,000 people are living in poverty in B.C.

Suspect wanted after toonies fraud costs B.C. banks $30,000

Each roll of 25 coins was worth $50 and the Mounties say they were exchanged between March and May

NHL is moving forward with Seattle expansion bid

Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the Board of Governors’ executive committee recommended proceeding with Seattle’s expansion application

Most Read