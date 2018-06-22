A three-car accident at Highway 17 and Island View Rd. is causing delays (file contributed)

Three-car accident causing traffic on Pat Bay Highway

North-bound traffic down to one lane, South-bound traffic backing up

Traffic is backed up at the Pat Bay Highway and Island View Road intersection near Michell’s Farm Market from a three-car accident.

Witnesses say cars appeared to be heading north and turning left when the rear-end accident occurred. Northbound traffic has been reduced to one lane, and south bound traffic is backing up. Further delays are anticipated with passengers coming to the Island with the arrival of the 9 a.m. ferry.

Ambulances, fire trucks, and police vehicles are on scene, but there are no reports of injuries.

More to come.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

