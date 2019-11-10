Three cases of probable vaping-related illness in B.C.: Health Canada

There are seven cases Canada-wide

There are now three probable cases of vaping-related illness in B.C., according to Health Canada.

In a bulletin issued this week, the agency said there are now seven cases of vaping-related illnesses across Canada.

Of those, two are confirmed cases in Quebec, with two probable cases in New Brunswick and two in B.C.

Earlier this fall, Health Canada directed medical professionals across the country to report any vaping-related pulmonary illnesses. B.C. saw its first case reported on Oct. 16.

READ MORE: First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Doctors of BC president Kathleen Ross said the rise in vaping-related illness is worrying, as statistics show nearly one in five youths have taken up vaping.

“Certainly it’s a big step backwards in our anti-smoking efforts,” Ross said in an interview with Black Press Media in October.

“This is definitely going to contribute to a new generation of people addicted to nicotine, and potentially exposed to other forms of smoking that we were successfully battling.”

Ross said the directive from Health Canada to report vaping-related illness is helping, as will more research on the subject. Education, she said, will be key in slowing down the growth of vaping among young people.

“Teens are under the impression that beeping is not harmful,” she said. “And they’re asking us to show us the facts.”

READ MORE: B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Ross is worried that although the severe, acute symptoms of vaping are being looked at seriously now, it’s impossible to know the longterm effects right now.

“We really don’t have a clear picture of this full spectrum of the illnesses associated with vaping, she said. “We see symptoms starting with nausea or vomiting, stomach upset… if the symptoms were relatively minor, they may well not come to the attention of a physician.”

READ MORE: Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Neil Young says U.S. dual citizenship stalled because of marijuana use
Next story
Sportsnet apologizes for Don Cherry’s anti-immigrant comments

Just Posted

Cadboro Bay residents push for updates to 17-year-old local area plan

The Cadboro Bay Local Area Plan has not been updated since 2002

Friendship between Netherlands and Canada forged during war to bloom in Sidney

Planting of tulips in Sidney recognizes Canada’s wartime friendship with the Netherlands

Saanich residents invited to give feedback on the 2019-2023 draft Strategic Plan

Councillors feel it addresses community concerns, represents what Saanich stands for

Learn the history of Oak Bay’s picturesque memorial cenotaph

Unseen pics document the memorial’s creation

‘Still a great experience’: Vikes finish 6th in U Sports soccer tournament

The Vikes lost to the Montreal Carabins 0-1 in the final on Sunday

QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Sportsnet apologizes for Don Cherry’s anti-immigrant comments

Outrage was building online on Sunday with many on Twitter calling for Cherry to be fired

B.C. VIEWS: Transportation options can be few

Frank Bucholtz is a columnist and former editor with Black Press Media

Three cases of probable vaping-related illness in B.C.: Health Canada

There are seven cases Canada-wide

Neil Young says U.S. dual citizenship stalled because of marijuana use

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a policy stating marijuana use may lack ‘good moral character’

Remembering the sacrifices of Canada’s military families

Many military families in Canada continue to face more financial challenges than their civilian counterparts

UPDATED: Plans underway to refloat barge that ran aground near Campbell River

Nana Provider crashed into shoreline south of Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island

Online backlash against Don Cherry for comments on immigrants and Remembrance Day

He blamed new immigrants for a lack of poppies being worn

Most Read